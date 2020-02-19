WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Queensland Police have scoured the former home of a young Brisbane family killed in a horrific car fire on Wednesday, hoping to piece together what may have triggered the murderous rampage.

Forty-two-year-old former Warrior Rowan Baxter and his three children, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, all died when the vehicle went up in flames on Raven Street in Camp Hill at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

The children's mother, 31-year-old Hannah Baxter, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but later died of her injuries.

Witnesses have described seeing Hannah Baxter jump from the burning car and yell, "He's poured petrol on me".

Police cordon off the family home. Photo / News Corp Australia

Rowan Baxter reportedly stabbed himself in the chest at the scene and tried to stop bystanders from attempting to save his wife.

Later in the day, officers could be seen cordoning off the family's brick rental property in Carindale – a leafy suburb popular with young families – and searching for evidence of what happened in the lead-up to the incident.

Kids and adult shoes at the front door. Photo / News Corp Australia

One officer was pictured checking inside the family's garbage and recycling bins.

It is understood police are now looking at whether Rowan Baxter suffered a mental breakdown in the lead-up to Wednesday's ordeal, according to The Courier Mail.

A neighbour told the paper the Baxters had lived at the house for two years before Rowan and Hannah separated.

Hannah Baxter had then taken the children to her parents home in Camp Hill, where they had been staying.

Photos of the property in Carindale showed traces of family life. Kids' jandals and sneakers laid next to the front door, while toys, including a pink scooter and discarded doll, were strewn across the backyard.

Faded washing hanging on the clothesline in the backyard. Photo / News Corp Australia

The Courier Mail reported Mr Baxter had reportedly become reclusive since separating from his wife.

Faded washing, including clothes, towels and sheets, could be seen hanging on his clothesline, while the garage door was found wide open.

Police sources said detectives would be scouring the home, as well as Rowan Baxter's social media pages and messages, for evidence as to what triggered the tragedy.

Photos and videos posted online appeared to show a picture-perfect wedding and family life.

Tributes are now flowing for the "super mum" and her children, as the local community comes to terms with the tragedy.

"It's horrific and so unimaginably sad that innocent lives lost have been lost like this," the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Adrian Schrinner, said in a post on Facebook.