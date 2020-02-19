A couple who were witnesses to last week's fatal police shooting on State Highway 2 are being sought by police.

The pair were walking on Bethlehem Rd near the intersection of Tamatea Arikinui Drive on State Highway 2 about 7.45pm last Thursday.

The man had short sandy/white hair, and was wearing a white button-down shirt, dark-coloured shorts, and black running shoes.

The woman had short brown hair, and was wearing a blue elbow-length button-down shirt, black pants, and black sandals, with a black handbag worn on her right shoulder.

Both were wearing sunglasses and the pair were holding hands.

Police believe they may be able to share important information about the events that unfolded and were hoping to speak to them and any other witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Tauranga Police on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.