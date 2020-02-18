It's a hug father and husband Greg Kim says he's been "waiting forever" for.

After walking into the military facility in Whangaparāoa, the first thing he will do is cuddle his 2-year-old daughter Elysse and hugged his wife Lily Gao, 34.

Kim has not seen them for 45 days since he left them in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, and both mother and daughter had been in quarantine since arriving back in New Zealand on February 5.

Gao was among a group of 157 people who were evacuated from Wuhan on a special flight and being kept in quarantine for two weeks.

Advertisement

People leave the military facility where they've been quarantined for two weeks after returning from Wuhan. Photo / Dean Purcell

All have been cleared for release today, and New Zealand remains free from any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The first shuttles have left the military facility bound for Auckland Airport with Pacific Island nationals who will be returning home.

The New Zealanders will be released to return home after medical checks are complete around 1.30pm.

A bus leaves the military facility where people evacuated from Wuhan were under quarantine. Photo / Dean Purcell

"For the last two weeks, my wife and daughter has been so near and yet so far. I feel like I have had to wait forever to hug them," Kim said.

"I really miss them so much."

Health Minister David Clark said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today the group are "generally in good heart".

"As you might expect, they have been well looked after and I want to say thank you to the health officials, Defence Force and everybody else who has been involved in the effort to make their stay as comfortable as it could be in this situation," Clark said.

The quarantine site for returnees from China after the breakout of the novel Coronavirus. New Zealand remains free from any confirmed cases of the virus. Photo / Chris Tarpey

Gao, who has been away from New Zealand since December 27 last year, says she misses her freedom.

Advertisement

Living in quarantine has not been easy for Gao, who is nearly four months pregnant.

"I miss my family and friends, and of course the freedom and space to be out and about," she said.

"But I am thankful that we are in good health, and for the support and concern that we received from everyone."

During the time in quarantine, technology was what she used to fight boredom and kept in touch with family, friends and the outside world mainly through social media and apps such as WeChat.

Gao also keeps busy during the day by reading to Elysse and taking her to the play area and walking around the safety fence.

The family had gone to Wuhan for the holidays, but Kim returned to Auckland in Jan 6 while Gao and Elysse stayed behind to celebrate Chinese New Year with her side of the family.

But the coronavirus outbreak escalated and they got trapped in the city.

Gao was one of the lucky ones, who despite having family in China, was allowed to board flight NZ1942 to return to Auckland.

Since arriving back, they have been living in a campervan at the military base where people were asked to keep to themselves as much as possible even though no one had been found to be infected.

They were told not to talk to others for more than 15 minutes and to do so only at arms length and with a mask on.

Nearly 1900 people have died from the virus in mainland China and the total confirmed cases worldwide now exceeds 72,000.