An "incredibly disappointed" Sir Elton John last night postponed his two remaining New Zealand shows on doctors' orders.

But Air New Zealand is set to ease some of the disappointment for out-of-town fans; with the airline announcing fare flexibility as a result.

The national carrier said late last night: "As a gesture of goodwill, concertgoers no longer requiring travel to Auckland in the coming days can have the value of their fare held in credit for up to 12 months.

"The airline will waive success service fees but any fare difference when booking new flights will apply."

Fans affected can contact the airline on Twitter, Facebook or 0800 737 000.

A statement released by the tour promoter said Sir Elton's two Auckland shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have been rescheduled for January 2021.

The superstar had not been able to recover from walking pneumonia to perform the last two of three shows tonight and tomorrow night.

He apologised to fans in a statement last night announcing the cancellations.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule my remaining Auckland dates and I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused.

"I always want to be able to give one hundred per cent and I'm afraid that, right now, I'm not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can't wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows."

The promoter said: "Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John's two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021."

Kiwi fans shared their thoughts on social media sites Twitter and Facebook - expressing their disappointment but also understanding.

"Dear Elton ... I'm very sorry about your situation. I hope you'll get better soon," one wrote.

Another said: "Get well soon, Sir Elton John. Don't rush yourself right now to finish your (tour). We want you to be happy and healthy. We love you!"

@eltonofficial get well sir, you are a gem to the world #EltonFarewellTour — book lover (@kashmaniansmith) February 17, 2020

The 72-year-old singer was forced to cut his show midway through his performance on Sunday evening, suffering pneumonia and losing his voice.

He left the stage in tears.

Medical staff had earlier rushed to give the singer oxygen on stage as he told them he felt dizzy. He eventually had to end the show after hammering out 16 of the 25 songs on his setlist.

His next show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium was earlier rescheduled to Wednesday, with another show on Thursday.

I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight.



I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. pic.twitter.com/5hBSJNqWl1 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 16, 2020

Promoter Michael Chugg said: "Elton's a performer, he puts everything into his live shows, and as you can imagine he's just devastated at having to postpone his Auckland dates.

"He has to listen to his doctors and recover properly right now. But don't worry, you better believe he'll be back and better than ever in January next year."

Due to Elton John's international Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates filling the remainder of the calendar year, the performer will return at the earliest possible opportunity; January 2021, the statement said.

Tickets for Sir Elton's concert today will be valid for the January 15 concert next year.

Sir Elton John performing at Mt Smart stadium on Sunday, which was to be the first of three farewell performances in Auckland. Photo / David Watson

Tickets for tomorrow's show will be valid for January 16, 2021.

Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows next year can contact Ticketmaster to request a refund.

All remaining Australian shows on the current tour will go ahead as planned.