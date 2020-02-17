A new police helicopter was lasered twice during its first night, including during search for a victim.

Police said the Canterbury Eagle's trial was busy one for the team included assisting officers on the ground staff to locate an offender wanted for assault, locating a person in mental distress, and assisting in the search for a victim.

All were safely located.

"Unfortunately, Eagle was also lasered twice during the night, including during the search for the victim.

"The lasering of aircraft is an offence under the Crimes Act and carries a possible sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment.

"The Eagle crew are working hard to keep the communities of Christchurch safe and it is disappointing that some members of the public have chosen to endanger the lives of those on board."

The statement said enquiries were ongoing.

Police thanked the community of New Brighton/Wainoni, for their patience as Eagle assisted with the events in the area.



"To minimise noise disruption, Eagle remained at a height of over 1500 metres from the ground."

The helciopter is being trialled from a base in Christchurch for five weeks, to March 20.

"We've seen the benefits Eagle has brought to policing and public safety in Tāmaki Makaurau, and we would like to see whether other communities benefit from having closer access to this service and its benefits," says Commissioner of Police Mike Bush.