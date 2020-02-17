Sir Elton John fans who attended Sunday's Auckland show cut short after the superstar nearly collapsed could be entitled to partial refunds, Consumer NZ says.

The distraught 72-year-old left the stage in tears about two thirds of the way through the performance as his voice deserted him.

Medical staff rushed to give John, suffering from walking pneumonia, oxygen on stage as he told them he felt dizzy.

His voice was "shot", he'd told the crowd earlier on, but he was determined to lay on a great show, hammering out 16 of the 25 songs in his concert setlist.

While many of John's fans have been understanding, some have expressed their heartbreak and in some cases a feeling of being "cheated and disappointed" at missing out on some of his biggest hits.

One person said she went with five others who each paid $250 for tickets last March.

"While I obviously sympathise with Elton, I feel extremely cheated and disappointed, especially now that he is going on with the next two concerts who will hopefully get the full show and we did not."

His promoter, Michael Chugg, said those attending last night's performance won't get a refund for the shortened performance as John "played over two hours".

Consumer NZ's head of research Jessica Wilson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking as fans only saw about two thirds of the promised set list, they could be in for a partial refund.

"It is a contract. People have bought tickets to an event, the advertiser promised a full Elton John concert, and they only got part of it, they could get a partial refund. People should only pay for what they receive."

There was precedent in that concertgoers received refunds when a headline act pulled out from a multi-artist bill, she said.

Her advice was for disgruntled fans to go back to the ticket agent, and if that was not successful they could take their case to the disputes tribunal.

"If you have forked out several hundred dollars in the expectation this could be the last chance you get to see Elton John, and you did not get that experience, you might likely think it is worth pursuing."

Any refund could be proportional to the experience not received, so in this case about a third, Wilson said.

According to the Ticketmaster website, all sales were final and there were no refunds, exchanges or cancellations except when required by law.

People can also submit a refund request through the website.

The next two Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium have since been rescheduled to Wednesday and Thursday on doctor's orders to allow an extra day's rest.

Air New Zealand said it has introduced special fare flexibility to those affected by the rescheduling.

"As a gesture of goodwill, Air New Zealand is offering customers affected by this change the opportunity to defer travel plans by one day without cost by calling its contact centre," Air New Zealand said in a statement.

"The airline will waive any service fees or fare difference associated with moving the booking."

Passengers who no longer want to travel can choose to the hold the value of their fare in credit for up to 12 months. Service fees will be waived but any fare difference will apply.

John, who had earlier needed medical assistance while on stage, broke down in tears on Sunday evening and needed to be assisted from the stage after attempting to launch into Daniel.

Walking pneumonia is an infection caused by bacteria that primarily affects an individual's lower and upper respiratory tract.

The condition is not as severe as the other forms of pneumonia and in most cases hospitalisation and bed rest are not required for recovery. It goes unnoticed and feels similar to the common cold for most individuals.

Fans praised John's work ethic on social media, thanking him for giving the performance all he had.

"Sir Elton John, what a great concert," wrote one. "Very sad to see you leave but the concert was amazing, you did the best you could."

John later reached out to fans, thanking them for their support and saying he was upset that he could not complete the show.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful."