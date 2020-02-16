A man has been discharged from hospital after a brawl involving members of the Mongrel Mob in Maraenui, Napier.

Police were called to Percy Spiller Ave about 12.03pm on Sunday to a group of 15 people fighting. A police spokesperson said there were multiple gang members involved.

It is understood baseball bats have were used in the brawl.

One man had moderate injuries as a result.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a Napier man was treated and discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital on Sunday.

Police Minister and Napier MP Stuart Nash said on Sunday the violence was "totally unacceptable".

"It is one of the reasons why I set up a gang focus unit, which has made more than a hundred gang-related arrests."

Nash said the incident will attract the full force of police but that the public need to come forward with information to help them.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said on Monday she understood the incident was due to a family matter and that police and local organisations were working with them to deal with the issue.

Police said enquires into the incident were ongoing.

Two children under 10 have been discharged from hospital after a car crashed into a power pole on Brookfields Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two children under the age of ten have been also discharged from hospital following a car that crashed into a power pole on Brookfields Rd about 1.55pm on Sunday.

Three occupants were treated by St John ambulance staff on scene and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in moderate conditions.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said on Monday that a man in his 50s remains in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.