Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a young woman reported missing late last week.

Karina Bradnam, 29, was last seen on Thursday in Tītahi Bay, in the Wellington region.

"There are concerns for Karina's safety and wellbeing," police said in a statement.

"Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call police on 105."

Details about the last time anyone saw her, including the time of day and exactly where she was at the time, have not been released.

Bradnam was officially reported missing on Saturday.

Liberty, 12, was last seen on Saturday night in Wainuiomata. Photo / NZ Police

Her case comes as Wellington Police also work to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing on Saturday night.

The girl, named only as Liberty, was last seen at home about 8.45pm. She was wearing a black hooded jersey.

It was earlier reported that she was with a 14-year-old girl.

However, the other teenager has since been found safe and well.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.