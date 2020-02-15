Tonight's big Powerball prize has eluded players and jackpots again to Wednesday night's Lotto draw and will be worth $30 million.

But one ticket is worth $1 million - winning Lotto Division One.

That winning ticket was bought from Village Post Temuka.

Also jackpotting to Wednesday night: Strike Four, which will be worth $600,000 after nobody struck it tonight.

Advertisement

If it is struck on Wednesday, it would be the third equal biggest Powerball win from a single ticket.

Previously a $30m jackpot was claimed in September 2017.

In September 2013, a lucky punter won $33m via a ticket sold in Auckland.

The biggest single ticket win is a whopping $44m, won by a person who bought their ticket from Diary Flat Food Mart and Liquor in November 2016.

Largest Powerball wins on a single ticket

1. $44m, Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor in November 2016.

2. $33m, One Step Ahead, Auckland in September 2013.

3. $30m, Richmond Superette, Taupo in September 2017.

4. $28.7m, Mobil Papakura, Auckland in October 2010.

5. $27m, Martina Four Square, Thames in May 2017.

6. $26.5m, Te Kauwhata Four Square, Te Kauwhata in March 2012.

7. $26.2m, Willy Wonka's Superette, Auckland in February 2014.

8. $24.3m, Springfield Superette and Lotto, Rotorua in June 2015.

9. $22.4m, Manukau Pak'nSave, Auckland in October 2009.

10. $22.3m, MyLotto, Central Otago in August 2018.

10. $22.3m, Inglewood Bookcentre, Inglewood in February 2009.

Ten years ago, a Papakura father won $28.7m with Powerball but almost threw away the chance at becoming a multi-millionaire.

Having bought the ticket and thrown it on the ground, it was not until the Monday when he decided to take a look at his numbers.

"I showed it to my daughter, and we checked the numbers online," he said.

Advertisement

"We both went crazy when we realised I had won the big one, she started crying and I started shaking.

"I could not even write my name on the back of the ticket as my hand was shaking so much."