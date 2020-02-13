

A "love seat" installed in Napier's CBD for Valentine's Day had tongues wagging on Friday.

Florist and artist Laura Jeffares created the "love seat" installation on Emerson St, allowing lovebirds to share a selfie in the seat.

Passersby watched as the creation came together on Friday morning, before locals and visitors gave it a test.

Last year Jeffares received Napier City Council funding for three floral projects, one for the Emerson St seat, for Valentine's Day, one using local flora and fauna over Easter weekend, on the sides of the viewing platform.

The final one called One Heart was unveiled at MTG in July, with visitors to the museum being able to add tissue flowers they'd created to the design and which was eventually auctioned off.

Harmony Smith stands in the flower paddock at Hand Picked Flowers with locals picking flowers for Valentine's Day. Photo / Steve Carle

Further south in Pahiatua Jennifer Moulder and business partner Harmony Smith from Hand Picked Flowers made the amazing gesture of giving away bunches of flowers for over-65s on Valentine's Day.

Before they started the business, Moulder was donating all her flowers to aged care homes, now she has decided to extend that to the wider public around Pahiatua for Valentine's Day.

Moulder's neighbour also donated many of the flowers from her own garden to help for the day.

The flowers were given to other members of the public on the day through donations to hospitals, aged care homes and retirement villages.