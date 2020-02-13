By RNZ

NZ First Leader Winston Peters says he was involved in having a photograph taken of two journalists and former NZ First president Lester Gray.

The photographs, and a video, were posted on The BFD, a Whale Oil-linked website which has been running stories defending New Zealand First and trying to belittle reporting about the NZ First Foundation donations.

The photos ran with an article criticising the reporting, which both RNZ's Guyon Espiner and Stuff's Matt Shand have both been involved in.

The Deputy Prime Minister has said two reporters were photographed talking to Gray "to prove that was the sort of behaviour going on".

When the photographs were raised with him by Magic Talk Radio, Peters said "we took the photographs".

When RNZ contacted Peters this evening to ask who "we" referred to, Peters said he didn't know who took the photograph.

"To say that I said that we physically went and took a photograph, that's bulldust," he said.

The Whale Oil website closed in 2019 in the wake of its parent company going bust, defamation cases and its controversial founder Cameron Slater suffering a stroke.

It was the subject of the 2014 book Dirty Politics, by investigative journalist Nicky Hager, which detailed close links between the blog and National MPs running smear campaigns against political opponents.

The Whale Oil website now refers readers to the BFD website, which is registered to Andrea Parkes, who has a Whaleoil email address.

Winston Peters has been under pressure to answer questions about the secretive New Zealand First Foundation.

RNZ has revealed that the Foundation received donations from entities connected with some of the country's wealthiest business people in amounts just under the threshold at which the donors' names would normally be made public.

The Electoral Commission said it believed the Foundation had received donations which should have been treated as party donations and had referred the matter to police to investigate. The police then referred it to the Serious Fraud Office.

Peters said in light of the Commission's findings, New Zealand First would review its arrangements for party donations.

- RNZ