It is the last day on the summer racing calendar, but don't think that means Ellerslie Derby Day fashion judge Crystal Kimber will excuse any fashion faux pas - including a felt hat.

There's clear fabric etiquette between the racing seasons and to pocket the $20,000 Ned Prix de Fashion prize on February 29 for best dressed, such texture missteps will leave you back of the field.

READ MORE:

• Racing: Derby Day one for the traditionalists

• Auckland City Limits, Derby Day revellers enjoy early autumn sunshine

• Ensemble nails fashion-field victory at Derby Day

• Carnage: People really enjoyed themselves at Derby Day 2017

"If someone was wearing felt that would be a bit of a no-no given we're still in the summer season," Kimber says.

Advertisement

"For summer/spring racing versus autumn/winter racing, the textures and the fabrication are quite different.

"In terms of millinery your felt and wools are your autumn/winter racewear whereas you're looking at straws and sinamay and those lighter weight millinery fabrications in your summer, spring season."

It's not all rigid rules though during the summer races. Unlike winter and autumn, women can wear an open-toe sandal.

For men, no such liberty is granted - sandals are not encouraged.

For Derby Day, Crystal Kimber says you should be decked out in only black and white.

But don't you dare think about wearing colour, you'll simply look like an uncultured buffoon.

"If you're wearing colour on a Derby Day it's a little bit of no in itself. In a Derby it's black and white. That's something I'll definitely be looking for," Kimber says.

"And black and white is timeless. So it's trendy in itself."

On other points, Kimber is far more egalitarian - particularly the price of the outfit, which she almost prefers to be cheap and handmade.

Advertisement

"I do think having that DIY element is a big point of difference and stands out among the judges," she says.

"Even if you're not handy on a sewing machine, I do think if you can hand sew, with a little bit of embellishment or something a little bit different than something you've just bought I do think that gives you a bit of an advantage.

"You don't have to worry about someone wearing the exact same outfit because you know you've done something a little bit different."

Crystal Kimber far left at the 2017 Ellerslie race course.

The Aussie has been judged best dressed at 19 raceday fashion competitions - including the 2017 Myer Fashions on the Field, the biggest raceday fashion prize in Australia.

Living by her own advice, Kimber altered her winning outfit for this event from a $30 dress her grandmother bought 30 years ago.

"My mum and I tailored it to fit me. I had a friend do some of my millinery, but head-to-toe it was about $250," Kimber said.

"So it was pretty cheap for a head-to-toe look, and it also meant I bought the same shoes twice, because I needed to wear it quite a few times for the national finals. They were light pink. So $40 shoes I had to buy twice in my $250 budget was pretty handy."

This pales in comparison to the thousands some women spend, Kimber says; she estimates the average spend at $800 an outfit.

"Some people love designer head-to-toe and will spend a fortune and, you know, I like to think that's within their means and they can do that," Kimber says.

"But I do think nowadays people are more sustainable, they're more conscious about their purchasing behaviour. I do think people are spending less on outfits.

"I highly recommend it, because it is expensive when you add up everything."

Crystal Kimber, far left, has won over 19 raceday fashion events in Australia.

Kimber was last at Ellerslie in 2017 and says Kiwi raceday fashion is quickly becoming more sophisticated.

"In recent years, the fashion competitions in New Zealand have become fiercely competitive and have really raised the bar," she says.

"If anything, I think the New Zealand racing fashion is more fashion-forward than Australia."