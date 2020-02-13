A lockdown at Tauhara College in Taupo has been lifted.

Students were moving around and police leaving told parents they could enter the college grounds.

A parent outside the school said they saw a student in school uniform leaving with police.

Police have been approached for comment.

Advertisement

Earlier a student texted to say students were sheltering under their desks.

Six police cars were at the school

Tauhara Primary School also confirmed it had been in lockdown.

A staff member at Taupo Educational Pre-School Trust on Kiddle Dr said they were not in lockdown but five police cars sped past the about 20 minutes ago.

- More to come