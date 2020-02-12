A truck has collided with a house in Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula.

Photos from the scene shared on a local Facebook page appear to show that the small truck has hit a corner of the two-storey house on Gunner Drive.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 12pm.

One person - the driver of the truck - was seriously hurt in the crash, according to Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Craig Dally.

Dally said the driver was not trapped. Three fire trucks had attended the scene but only one remained, helping with scene protection and traffic control.

The area had been cordoned off by police, Dally said.

A photographer at the scene said it appeared the man driving the truck was stuck and needed to be helped out of the cab by first responders. An ambulance also attended the scene.

A police spokesman had told him the Serious Crash Unit was on its way due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

He said it appeared the truck had failed to take the sharp corner of Gunner Drive, near Toreless Rd.

"There's no skid marks on the road so it looks like he's lost control and gone straight into the side of a house."

The house did not look badly damaged but police had told him it was waiting to be stabilised.

Two people were believed to have been in the house at the time, according to the police spokesman.

Part of Gunner Drive between Harbour View Rd and Tollana Rd has been closed and traffic is being diverted. Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The truck belongs to Home Shop, a door-to-door sales company.

The Herald has attempted to contact Home Shop without success.