The bodies of two men killed after a shooting at a Omanawa property on Tuesday have been removed as investigations continue into the incident.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said a scene examination was ongoing at the property with support from forensic specialists and an Auckland specialist search group, and was expected to be completed tomorrow.

"Additional investigations staff are being brought in from around the country to assist Bay of Plenty Police," Loper said.

Police said the two men who died at the property were aged 32 and 43, and it was believed they were known to each other. The men's bodies were removed from the property last night and post mortems will take place today.

Armed police pictured at a cordon at the entrance to Ormsby Lane in the Kaimai Ranges, west of Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson

who owned the Omanawa property. Police have not officially named the victims.

Loper said they were still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties.

"While police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we believe there may be others who are yet to talk to us.

"We urge anyone who has information to share, or who witnessed any of the circumstances surrounding the incident, to get in touch with Bay of Plenty Police on 105 and quote file number 200211/5109," he said.

Information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.