Dozens have gathered in a Hastings park tonight after a local 4-year-old boy suffered a brutal beating at home.

The boy suffered horrific injuries in his Flaxmere home two weeks ago.

Police still don't know who inflicted the beating and residents are gathering tonight for a karakia.

More than a hundred people are attending in the play area of Flaxmere Park.

Prayers, songs and speeches from community members and pastors.

Lynsey Abbott has provided colouring books and pencils for children, which will be sent to Starship Hospital.

The boy, 4, was in a stable condition at Starship Hospital but is likely to be severely disabled after being badly injured at a Hastings property on 29 January.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said this week the boy was being looked after by extended whānau at the time of the incident. He is now in the care of his immediate family.

Foster said it was one of the most appalling cases of child abuse he has seen in his three decades on the force.

One Voice founder Lynsey Abbott organised a karakia for the severely injured four-year old Flaxmere boy. Photo / File

He said the boy suffered a sustained beating - possibly over days.

"He's received extensive injuries across the whole of his body."

"He has a severe brain injury, part of his brain is dead... so he's going to be severely brain damaged for the rest of his life."

Foster said the brutal injuries were akin to those inflicted on James Whakaruru, killed 21 years ago.

When James Whakaruru died the only part of his body not covered in bruises were the soles of his feet.

- Additional reporting by RNZ