Auckland Council has delayed the rates bill for all 14,000 customers with home insulation loans because of an error with their accounts.

Group treasurer John Bishop said the error stems from how interest rates on the Retrofit Your Home loans have been calculated.

"As a result, the council has informed affected customers that their February rates bills have been delayed while the council reviews its processes and works as quickly as it can to rectify the errors," he said.

The home insulation scheme offers ratepayers financial assistance of up to $5000 for the installation of clean heat, insulation, water conservation, mechanical extraction and fireplace decommissioning.



The loans are repaid by a targeted rate over nine years on a floating interest rate updated annually.

Bishop said customers will not be charged more as a result of the error.

"We anticipate revised invoices will be sent to customers in the coming weeks, and payment dates will be adjusted to reflect the delay. However, if people still want to pay their property rates, excluding their Retrofit Targeted Rate, they can, but they won't be disadvantaged if they decide not to," he said.

Bishop said accounts being settled as a result of a property settlement are being processed manually and new Retrofit Your Home applications have been put on hold until the issue has been resolved.



A dedicated helpline is available to Retrofit Your Home customers so any questions they have can be answered. Customers can call the council on 09 890 7898 or email retrofit@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.