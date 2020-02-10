An Auckland man is warning people to double-check the price when taking an Uber from Auckland Airport after being quoted over three times the original fare.

The man, who did not want to be named, had just arrived on a flight from Melbourne about midnight Sunday, and went to book an Uber to Ponsonby at about 1am.

But he said he was shocked when saw the quoted fare - $168.

"It is normally about $50, so it was quite a shock to see that. I refreshed it a few times but it stayed the same."

Advertisement

The fare quoted for a ride from Auckland Airport to Ponsonby. Image / Supplied

In the end he took a regular taxi, which cost him about $80.

"I use Uber five or six times a week, and am used to the surges. When it is $8 and you pay $18, it is in the realm of possibility, but not when it is $168."

READ MORE:

• Sex, drugs and glitter: Secret lives of Uber drivers

• Man's Uber ride cost $2700 after he dozed off and woke up other side of country

• Uber NZ to drivers: take sexual harassment education by January or take a hike

• Uber lays down rules for ride-sharing - no flirting with people you don't know

Uber uses a dynamic pricing algorithm, which adjusts rates based on variables including distance, traffic, and rider-to-driver demand, which can lead to a temporary increase in price - or "surge" - during particularly busy periods.

Uber NZ has been approached for comment.

Uber today launched a new safety feature RideCheck that uses GPS to detect possible crashes, unusually long or unexpected stops, or if a trip goes unusually off course.

When a RideCheck is initiated, both a rider and driver will receive a notification asking if everything is OK.

This adds to other safety features, including an in-app emergency button and the ability to share a trip with others.