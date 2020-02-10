Police and the family of an Auckland teenager have "serious concerns" for her wellbeing and are making an appeal to the public for information.

Emily Hobson, 17, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, leaving her address in Glen Eden.

Hobson's family believes she is with Reuben Riddell and that she may now have a shaved head. .

Police were seeking Riddell in November last year and had a warrant out for his arrest for breaching court release conditions.

The then 28-year-old could be identified by his large face and neck tattoo, a police spokesperson said at the time.

Anyone who had seen Hobson since Sunday or knew where she was urged to call 111 immediately, police said in a statement this morning.

Anyone with information which could assist in their inquiries should contact Henderson police on 105.

"Police and Emily's family have serious concerns for her wellbeing and safety and we are making significant enquiries in an attempt to locate her," police said.

"Emily has a shaved head and is described as being 180cm of thin build.

"You can also send us a private message on Facebook. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."