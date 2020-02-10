Aucklanders trying to get home via rail face more delays this evening, after a signal box caught fire this morning at Newmarket.

The fire in the signalling box took stations at Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane and Remuera out of action. It also left all services on the Southern, Eastern and Western lines running every 20 minutes, causing significant delays for commuters this morning.

KiwiRail has now advised that fixing the signalling box will take the rest of the day, Auckland Transport says.

The public transport provider thanked people for their patience and said they should monitor AT social media for updates.

UPDATE 6 - 3.15PM



A fire in a KiwiRail signalling box at Newmarket is continuing to affect some train services this afternoon. KiwiRail advises repairs to the train signalling cabinet are likely to take the rest of the day



— Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 10, 2020

Western Line

All stations serviced (including Newmarket) with a scheduled 10-minute frequency

Eastern Line

All stations serviced, but on a reduced frequency of 20 minutes.

Britomart departures on the Eastern Line will run at 3.46pm, 4.06pm, 4.26pm, 4:46pm etc.

Southern Line

The Southern Line will run along the Eastern Line between Britomart and Otahuhu, stopping at all stations.

Britomart departures on Southern Line will run from 4.10pm, 4.30pm, 4.50pm, etc.

Britomart to Newmarket Station, use the Western Line

Britomart to Parnell Station, use the Western Line

Britomart to Remuera Station, use bus route 70 from 50 Customs St East by Britomart Place to Great South Road by Market Road, Remuera (four-minute walk to station)

Britomart to Greenlane Station, use bus route 70 from 50 Customs St East to outside Greenlane McDonald's (five-minute walk to station)

Britomart to Ellerslie Station, use bus route 70 from 50 Customs St East to Ellerslie shops (two-minute walk to station)

Britomart to Penrose Station, use the Eastern/Southern line to Otahuhu Station, then transfer onto a train shuttle to Penrose





Onehunga Line

Service will only run between Onehunga and Penrose.

Another option if you're going to Onehunga is the 30 bus which runs on a 10-minute frequency from the Civic on Queen St.