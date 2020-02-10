

A Hawke's Bay family captured the photograph of a lifetime as Sunday's supermoon rose over the region.

Kiri Kirk, along with her 15-year-old son Lachie, devised a plan to get a picture of the supermoon with him in it.

"My son Lachie did quite a bit of research on how to get the best photo of the supermoon," she said.

"He even downloaded an app which lets you know where the moon rises, what time and the positioning of the planets."

Advertisement

Kiri took up a position in a lower area of their farm, while Lachie, who attends Central Hawke's Bay College, waiting next to a post.

After waiting 15 minutes, Kiri said the moon appeared and they put their plan into action.

"Luckily it was a still night so I could shout up to Lachie whether to go a little left or right," she said.

"We timed it perfectly to get this beautifully centred photo of him in the moon."

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear a brighter and closer than normal.

Kirk said it is not just herself and Lachie who are into photography.

"The whole entire family are all into photography on a big scale," she said. "Lachie's speciality is night photography and is looking forward to getting some Milky Way photos.



"My speciality is taking picture of people, while my husband is a lover of landscape photos. The other kids love a little bit of everything.

Kirk added: "We as a family have many more photo planned of what we'd like to capture next."