A special pride bus will be hitting Wellington's streets, coinciding with festivities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

A double-decker bus will be wrapped in a colourful design and be out and proud for at least six weeks.

Go Media is providing the production and installation of the bus' artwork at a cost of $6000, which will be split between Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council and Tranzurban.

Last year, Wellington Airport painted a 3000sq m pride rainbow along the grass embankment of its runway to coincide with the festival.

Wellington International Pride Parade co-chair Richard Tait said the bus will be a great way to spread the pride message.

"It's a celebration of diversity, of love and acceptance. The bus will be a symbol of that for all of us ... think lots of colour, lots of rainbows."

The parade is scheduled for March 7, meanwhile the Wellington Pride Festival will run from February 21 to March 8.

GWRC Transport Committee chair Roger Blakeley said the council was a strong supporter of diversity in all its forms.

"Buses are highly visible around Wellington, it's a good way of promoting the festival."

Meanwhile, the fate of Wellington's rainbow crossing at the intersection of Cuba and Dixon Sts hangs in the balance.

The project was part of WCC's quest for the capital to be "more deliberately LGBTQI-friendly".

Since the idea was first floated WCC and NZTA have been in a debate over the legalities and safety of the crossing.

For more than a year the council neglected to formally apply for an exemption to the Land Transport Rules the Transport Agency considers it is in breach of.

NZTA has concerns the crossing could be confusing for motorists and pedestrians determining right of way because it looks like a pedestrian crossing.

Documents released under the Official Information and Meetings Act reveal the agency was prepared to go to some lengths to ensure the rules were adhered to, including asking police to stop the crossing being painted and remove the markings.

Regional relationships director Emma Speight confirmed NZTA has received a formal request for an exemption from the council.

"We are continuing to work with the council to determine the Transport Agency's formal response," she said.