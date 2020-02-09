Aucklanders are being called upon to limit their shower time to four minutes, as part of a new campaign to counter record demand for water.

But, in spite of unprecedented consumption fuelled by the heat, and widespread dryness, city officials have no plans to follow other councils by bringing in water restrictions.

Those were now in force in many places, including Whangārei, Coromandel, Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, New Plymouth, Masterton, Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

Auckland's total water storage was sitting at 72 per cent, compared with a historical average of around 83 per cent for this time of year.

While Watercare was keeping a close watch on levels, the agency said there was no concern at this stage.

However, it was urging Aucklanders to cut back on their use, after the city smashed its consumption record two times since the start of this month.

"In summer, people use more water than in winter — and on hot days, water use can skyrocket and put a strain on the city's infrastructure," Watercare's head of water value, Roseline Klein, said.

On February 4, Aucklanders used a record-breaking 561 million litres of water — the average daily usage in 2019 was 440 million litres.

And the overall demand for tap water in Auckland was rising, with a growing population, expanding businesses and high tourist numbers all impacting. Over the past 20 years, consumption had increased by 100 million litres a day — over 36 per cent.

"We want to ensure that our existing assets are being well used before building new infrastructure," Klein said.

"That's why we're running a campaign called 'Water is precious' and are asking people to be mindful of their water use — particularly on hot days when some people let their hose pipes run wild.

"It's not about saving water or going without, it's about using water wisely."