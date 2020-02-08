A person has been taken to Auckland Hospital in serious condition following an incident at Cockburn Street in Grey Lynn this morning, St John has confirmed.

The ambulance arrived at 7:57am this morning with one ambulance crew and one manager.

The crew treated a person in serious condition and transported the person to Auckland City Hospital.

Police are taking the lead on this incident, St John confirmed.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed fire crew were called to assist the ambulance in a medical capacit