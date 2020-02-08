A second Kiwi has tested positive for coronavirus on the stranded Diamond Princess cruise liner docked off Japan.

"This person is a New Zealand permanent resident and is receiving treatment in hospital," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mfat would not provide any further information about the person but they were one of 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

The ship carrying 2666 guests and 1045 crew members has been docked off Yokohama with officials preventing anyone leaving the ship.

