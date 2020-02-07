A body was last night found in the Makarora River in Otago.

Police said this morning the body was located about 5.15pm yesterday.

"Police were called to the Makarora River, Makarora, following the discovery of an object in the water.

"Police can now confirm a body has been located, and are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the death. We have no other updates at this stage."

