A person has died after a single-car crash near New Zealand's busiest shopping mall.
The car is understood to have hit a tree near Sylvia Park.
Although emergency services attended the incident, the driver died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending.
Advertisement
Police said one of the entrances to Sylvia Park was closed while the scene was examined.
READ MORE:
• Sylvia Park to get new 15-level hotel/offices, 5000 carparks, more shops, apartments
• Second Sephora store confirmed for Auckland's Sylvia Park
• Kiwi splashing $35m extra on Sylvia Park expansion: More shop space, better design