In year two of The Leighton Smith Podcast, we again turn our attention to rolling news and ruminate on our own particular interests.

So, this week it's coronavirus, Donald Trump's impeachment trial (except that it's really the US Constitution on trial), education and the New Zealand election.

Leighton's guest is Chris Trotter; they discuss the 2020 election - leadership, education, hate-speech legislation, media bias, the growing power of the unelected administrative state and more.

And some good feedback with Carolyn.

