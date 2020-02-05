Customs has reopened eGates to travellers entering New Zealand from Australia, Singapore and the United States.

The gates were closed to all incoming travellers on Monday in a bid to prevent the deadly Coronavirus entering the country.

It came amid heightened travel restrictions which have barred any foreign traveller who has transited through China from entering New Zealand.

More than 460 people in China have died from the virus and thousands more are infected globally.

In a statement, Customs said due to "robust screening" of passengers in Australia, Singapore and the United States, the Ministry of Health had ruled New Zealand could reduce its screening of passengers arriving on flights from those three countries.

"Customs will therefore open its eGates for passengers arriving on flights from Australia, Singapore and the United States, who are eligible to use eGates, from mid-afternoon on 5 February 2020. The Ministry of Health advises there are no public health concerns arising from this decision.

"Passengers arriving in New Zealand on flights from all other countries cannot use eGates, and will continue to have their passports physically checked by a Customs Officer."

All passengers arriving in New Zealand would continue to be risk assessed and screened using various methods by government agencies before they were allowed to enter the country. Any passenger identified as high risk would be referred to Public Health Officers.

"We ask for your ongoing understanding and patience as we help to protect New Zealand from the Novel Coronavirus."

Customs said the decision to open eGates for eligible passengers was in line with the 48-hour review process advised by the Government when it announced the placing of temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on Sunday to assist with the containment of Coronavirus.

Any foreign travellers who leave or transit mainland China after February 2 will be refused entry to New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand will pay for the cost of removal if the person has an eligible visa, otherwise the costs will be borne by the airline.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand will still be able to enter, as will their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the country.

"We are working closely with our border sector colleagues to implement these new entry criteria," Customs said.