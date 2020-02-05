Gregory Kim is anxiously waiting to have his wife and daughter back from Wuhan this evening, but he will have to wait two weeks before he can give them a hug.

His wife Lily Gao, 34, and daughter Elysse are among the passengers on board the Government-chartered flight NZ1942 bringing stranded Kiwis home from the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Boeing 777-200 flight departed 2 hours and 46 minutes late and is expected to arrive at Auckland International Airport at 6.15pm.

"My wife is very lucky to be aboard, she left 13 hours before her flight even though she lived only about an hour from the airport. She had to go through multiple checkpoints along the way but she made it," Kim said.

Advertisement

Auckland dad Gregory Kim can't wait to be reunited with his daughter Elysse. Photo / Supplied.

"My wife and child are coming home from hell to paradise and I just want to hold them again. I miss them so much. It will be so tough having to wait two weeks."

Kim said Gao had to go through at least four checkpoints, where their documents were checked and temperatures taken.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, about 60 people did not arrive at the airport at the time of departure.

Once they land, Gao and the other New Zealanders on board will be required to spend two weeks in isolation at a military camp in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.

Kim said they had been told to have no physical contact, so the only way they would be communicating after they land in Auckland will be through their mobile phones.

The family had travelled to Wuhan on December 27 to visit Gao's family, and Kim returned on January 6 while Gao and their daughter remained there for Chinese New Year.

"I last heard from my wife just before she boarded and she is excited about coming home, but I think I am the one feeling more excited," he said.

Mfat said in a statement that 190 assisted departure passengers boarded the plane in Wuhan. This included 98 New Zealanders, 23 Australians and 69 foreign nationals predominantly from Pacific Island countries.

Advertisement

One person was stopped from boarding by Chinese authorities at the health pre-screening check.