A Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak is thankful to be finally coming home.

"We're all feeling pretty damn relieved to be honest," Aaron Mahon told the Herald.

"We're so grateful for what everyone's done for us, it's very humbling, especially with all of the volunteers that have come through to help us and Air New Zealand have been amazing."

Mahon has been stranded in the city with his wife and five-year-old daughter, Taylor, since the lockdown was imposed on January 23.

Chinese authorities last night granted the Government-chartered Air New Zealand plane permission to land in Wuhan to evacuate around 70 stricken Kiwis.

Taylor Mahon, 5, has been trapped in Wuahn for nearly two weeks. Photo / Supplied

Mahon said he's been in touch with around 60 fellow evacuees, some of whom were too excited to sleep last night.

"Everyone is very, very grateful," he said.

"It's pretty surreal, we're just excited. I looked at my daughter this morning and was just relieved."

The New Zealand Consulate contacted the family a few days ago, telling them that, if they are well enough, they were eligible to board the emergency flight back to Auckland.

Mahon said they breathed a sigh of relief at the news his wife, a permanent resident of New Zealand but not a NZ passport holder, could come home.

A close family friend, stranded in Wuhan far away from his family has kindly offered to drive the Mahons to the airport well before the 4pm local time deadline.

Mahon said the drive will take up to an hour, but they'll have to pass rigorous screening en-route to the airport.

"The army and police have cordoned off the roads, so they're taking the temperatures of people in their car," he said.

"If they're running a temperature, they're not allowed to pass the blockade."

Mahon's been told to expect many health checks at the airport, as well as a wait time of up to six hours before boarding.

Evacuees have been told they will be changing their face masks hourly, with hand sanitiser to be used liberally.

If someone is running a high temperature, they will not be boarding the plane, regardless of status, he's been told.

"We all want the best for everyone, that's the key thing. And if someone's running high temperatures, they obviously need to be checked out properly."

Each passenger is forking out $500 for the emergency evacuation, with the trip costing the Mahon trio $1500.

Mahon said payment was not expected before the flight, but those boarding will need to sign a liability waiver.

Once the evacuees arrive in Auckland, they'll spend up to two weeks in isolation at a Defence Force training base on Auckland's Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

Evacuated New Zealanders will be quarantines at the Tamaki Leadership Centre on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula. Photo / Chris Tarpey

Mahon said efforts were being made to keep the evacuees occupied, and officials had even asked the family if they had any hobbies or interests to cater to.

"They're really going out of their way to provide all the assistance they can, you couldn't ask for any more."

But for now, Mahon's focused on getting to the airport and getting home.

"My little daughter's been great today, my wife's excited. The big thing for today is going through the airport, going through the checks, getting the luggage through and getting on the plane."