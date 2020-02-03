Government leaders are being welcomed on to the upper marae at Waitangi.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was led on to the marae at the front of the group, holding the hand of veteran local leader Titewhai Harawira, and flanked by NZ First leader Winston Peters, National leader Simon Bridges, Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

The group was welcomed with a powerful haka by about 30 warriors and 60 kaihoe (paddlers), most of whom are young women.

Challenges have been made and accepted by Bridges, Peters, and Shaw.

The ceremony was affected by a widespread power cut in Northland which left the big video screens blank.

Isaiah Apiata, holding a greenstone mere, was the first speaker of the hau kainga. His words were translated into sign language.

Apiata called on the Prime Minister to make dental treatment free, saying dentistry was beyond the ability of many to pay, while the second speaker, Anaru Kira of Whangaroa, urged Ardern and Bridges to accept the Stage 1 report of the Waitangi Tribunal's Northland Inquiry.

Stage 1, which was released in 2014, found Ngapuhi did not cede sovereignty when the chiefs signed the Treaty in 1840.