While some Aucklanders complained about their neighbour's piano bashing, or a rattling tin fence, the overall number of noise complaints to the Auckland Council has dropped.

A total of 57,007 noise complaints were made to the council last year, 3138 fewer than the complaints in 2018.

Council team manager compliance response Max Wilde said the decline in complaints was a "pleasing result", given the growth of the City of Sails.

Noisy neighbours was the most common issue, with 48,604 complaints made, followed by complaints about construction noise, at 2542.

"Aucklanders shouldn't expect silence in their neighbourhoods," Wilde says, "as some level of noise from normal activity should be expected."

But if a neighbour is making "excessive" noise, the council may be called in to intervene.

"Excessive noise is anything that is under human control that unreasonably interferes with peace, comfort and convenience," Wilde said.



After receiving a noise complaint, an officer will visit the property an assess the level of noise.

If they deem the noise to be excessive, a written direction will be in place for 72 hours. If another noise complaint is made during this time, the officer will contact police for help and seize the equipment making the noise.

"If you're planning a party, especially an outdoor party, communicate your plans to your neighbours," Wilde said.

"A little bit of consideration goes a long way."

And a noise complaint can do more than kill the festivities, with noise-makers facing a $10,000 fine and a court conviction.

One Manurewa resident was issued five infringement notices in just four months, raking up $2500 in fines.

The Auckland Council investigates noise complaints ranging from industrial, commercial, construction, residential and public events.