Five people have been arrested in Central Hawke's Bay following an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The operation, which focused on several gang-associated properties over the past few weeks, ended with a successful search warrant at a Waipukurau address on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Michael Foster said: "We believe there will be a significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs in our community as a result of this operation.

"Anyone dealing drugs in the Central Hawke's Bay can expect to be the target of similar operations."

The five people arrested have been charged with offences relating to the supply of Class A and C drugs and Intimidation.

Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.