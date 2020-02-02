New Zealanders are today mourning the loss of former prime minister Mike Moore, a champion of free trade who many remember as a "top bloke" and "one of the great New Zealanders".
Some Kiwis will tonight have lamb burgers for dinner, as a token gesture of tribute to honour the late prime minister, who came up with the idea of the lamb patties.
He copped much flak for his idea back when he was a trade minister in the 1980s, when he said lamb burgers could be a way for New Zealand to diversify its lamb exports.
At the time, Robert Muldoon labelled him "Chutney Mike".
Today, the lamb burger is a reality and many will think of Moore as they bite into one.
New Zealanders have taken to social media to pay tribute to Moore, and, for many, lamb burger is what's for dinner tonight.
Moore died earlier today, at home in Auckland, aged 71.
Moore, who was the country's 34th prime minister, suffered a stroke in 2015 when he was New Zealand's ambassador in Washington DC and had been in declining health in recent years.
READ MORE:
• Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore has died
• Helen Clark, Michael Cullen and Jacinda Ardern mourn the passing of former PM Mike Moore
• Mike Moore remembered as a passionate defender of trade
• The Ninth Floor: Former PM Mike Moore is the man who bit dog