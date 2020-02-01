New Zealand politicians, both current and former, are mourning the death of former prime minister Mike Moore, who passed away at the age of 71.

Moore, New Zealand's 34th prime minister, was at his home in Auckland when he died overnight, his wife Yvonne said this morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said Moore would be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"[He was] one of the great New Zealanders."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had last visited Moore just two days ago.

"The world lost a man with a huge intellect, and huge heart today," she said in a statement.

Ardern said he never lost his interest and passion for politics, because he saw it as such an important vehicle for change.

Former prime minister Helen Clark, who was Moore's deputy, said he was a "passionate New Zealander" who spent his life serving New Zealand and its values.

RIP Mike Moore who passed away in NZ today. Mike served as NZ Prime Minister, @wto Director General, & NZ Ambassador to USA. Mike was a passionate New Zealander and spent his life serving NZ 🇳🇿 and its values. Sincere condolences to Mike’s family. https://t.co/neehQ3a8HS — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) February 1, 2020

Former Labour finance minister, and friend of Moore's, Michael Cullen told the Herald that the former prime minister needed to be remembered as the "gifted and engaging politician that he was".

"He saw himself as the last true working-class Labour leader and could have been an inspiring prime minister with just a few more votes in the 1993 election."

But Cullen said Moore's later years were marked by an "inability to let grudges go".

"This led him to isolate himself from many former friends and colleagues unnecessarily," Cullen said.

Moore suffered a stroke in 2015 when he was New Zealand's ambassador in Washington DC and had been in declining health in recent years.

He was elected to Parliament at age 23 – at the time, one of the youngest MPs in New Zealand's history.

Before becoming prime minister, Moore was New Zealand's foreign minister and later, served as Ambassador to the US.

In 1999, he was appointed the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Ardern said his footprint on international trade was large.

"While Mike made his mark is many ways, one of his enduring legacies to New Zealand is the work he did opening up world trade and gaining access for New Zealand exporters to new markets. That was a legacy he also left for the world".

Peters paid tribute to his service, saying everywhere he went, people saw the passion he had for New Zealand and connecting it to the world.

"The following quote which Mike loved was typical of his world view: 'Well it works in practice, let's see if it works in theory!'"