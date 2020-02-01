From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Strange lights seen in the sky across New Zealand1 Feb, 2020 10:24pm 3 minutes to read
Shocking photos reveal destruction of wetlands2 Feb, 2020 6:00am 4 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
New Zealand has lost more than 90 per cent of its wetlands to development.
All Black's neighbours' nightmare: Late night parties, 2am haka and foul language, neighbour claims
- 5 minutes to read
The excitement of living next to an All Black has worn off pretty quickly for some.
- 2 minutes to read
We asked children to write a letter about why they were excited to go back to school.