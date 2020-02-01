The Chinese community in New Zealand is rallying hard to raise funds to buy desperately needed medical supplies for those back in the motherland.

Just over $41,000 has been raised in the past seven days on a fundraising page on Givealittle, which was started with the goal of helping hospitals in China.

Community leader Dr Jacky Lam, founder of Smile Dental clinics, said the funds raised would help buy face masks, gloves, protective suits and other medical supplies for doctors on the front line.

To donate, visit Givealittle: Wuhan coronavirus outbreak fundraising

Up to $26,000 worth of face masks have been ordered through a New Zealand company already, as have about $16,000 worth of medical gloves.

The products have been ordered through medical supplier 3M New Zealand as supplies donated by others around the world have reportedly been turned away because they do not meet local hospital requirements.

"We believe it's going to be a long fight for the outbreak. Instead of rushing into buying the wrong supplies, I am going to make sure the good quality [supplies] get there," Lam said.

People who have donated to the page have posted encouraging messages, telling the community to be strong.

One generous donor wrote: "God bless Wuhan - God bless China!"

Hundreds of people line up for medical supplies in Hong Kong this week. Photo / Getty Images

Efforts will also be made to help Chinese students who have recently arrived in New Zealand but need to be quarantined for up to two weeks.

Special "isolation packs" - including face masks and hand sanitiser - will be made up for these students, he said.

The New Zealand Chinese Student Association has also posted a fundraising page to help buy medical supplies for those in China.