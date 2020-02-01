National's caucus will be joined by the party's new candidates when it meets for the first time at its annual retreat at Hawke's Bay's this weekend.

Leader Simon Bridges says the new candidates will receive campaign training to prepare them for the September 19 election.

The retreat will be the first time new candidates have gathered alongside MPs.

Many candidates have already been announced, but there are still 25 more electorates across the country where a National candidate has yet to be selected.

Much of the attention this weekend will be on Botany candidate Christopher Luxon.

Christopher Luxon after winning the Botany National Party Candidate Selection at the Pakuranga Golf Club. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The former Air New Zealand boss stepped down from his chief executive role midway through last year, announcing soon after he would be standing for National.

He received former prime minister John Key's endorsement.

In the past, Bridges has spoken highly of Luxon – using him as an example of the "high calibre" candidates National has been able to attract.

Speaking to the Herald, Bridges name-checked a number of other candidates he said has high hopes for, including former National press secretary Nicola Grigg and former Air Force pilot Tim Costley.

For the new candidates, Bridges said a major focus would be on campaigning – both at a local level and on how to maximise the wider party vote.

He said his message to the new candidates would be the same as that to sitting MPs.

"We need to work hard and understand the importance of the party vote," he said.

"I know all of the candidates are very enthusiastic and up for the fight."

As for the sitting MPs, Bridges said the caucus was "very energised," and had high expectations heading into election season.

"We're definitely in election mode."

And it's clear to see why there is a bit of a buzz.

The last 1News/ Colmar Brunton poll of last year showed National on 46 per cent – seven points clear of Labour.

Bridges said he expected that momentum to continue heading into the campaign season.

"We have a very clear path to victory". [We have] 55 MPs now, 61 is the magic number," he said.

Sixty-one MPs in the 120-seat Parliament is a majority.

In terms of detailed closed-door discussions today, Bridges said National's caucus would also be hammering out details of its election-year policies.

These would detail "how we deliver a stronger economy, while putting more money in people's pockets".

"Transport and roads will also be a focus, as will gangs," he said.

"We have been highlighting the issue of gang violence and increased crime and we will be looking at our policies in that area."