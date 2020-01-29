Our military has not done enough to improve the standing of women serving in uniform and has yet to centralise and modernise its sexual complaints systems, says a new Ministry of Defence report.

The NZ Defence Force had 25 recommendations to work on in 2014 - it has completed just 11, said the report.

One recommendation has been overtaken by events and 13 others are still in progress, with work yet to begin on some.

Work by NZDF "has progressed more slowly than expected", said the Ministry of Defence, whose role is to give the government advice on defence issues.

The Ministry of Defence is now undertaking a review of NZDF's Operation Respect program, launch in 2016 to stamp out and improve its response to sexual abuse, assault and harassment.

It comes after the Herald revealed NZDF failed to properly act on complaints made by recruits that they were indecently assaulted during their enlistment medical examination by a GP contracted to provide the service.

The alleged incidents took place in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Each was reported by the recruits at the time yet no formal report was ever made by the defence force to the NZ Medical Council.

The first complaint wasn't investigated, the second was - then the investigation was canned and the GP returned to the list of approved doctors. The third complaint was investigated but a recommendation the medical council be alerted wasn't followed through.

The Herald revealed NZDF canned a recommendation it review its records to see if other recruits. It was decided its files would need to be searched manually and it would be too much work, and there was a lack of confidence a search would find additional complaints.

That decision was made last year, even though a NZDF-commissioned report by Frances Joychild QC recommended in 2017 that the military develop a centralised filing system for such complaints.

Joychild's report said: "A regular theme in the reviews of military organisations has been the inability to collect data about inappropriate sexual behaviour and track sexual misconduct through their organisations."

NZDF fielded complaints from recruits in 2012, 2013 and 2016 - and was found in a Court of Inquiry to have failed all three complainants. Photo / File

A Herald review of Ministry of Defence evaluation reports found the same recommendation was made in 2014 "so that problem areas can receive additional resources and trends can be monitored over time".

That report - called Maximising Opportunities for Military Women in the New Zealand Defence Force - studied how equally NZDF treated female and male uniformed personnel, what was done to allow women to achieve their potential and whether women in service were "safe from harassment, bullying and assault".

The timeframe for building a "centralised monitoring system" anticipated it being completed by 2015, and by 2018 it was intended it would show a "pattern of sustained decline across services in the area of bullying, harassment and discrimination".

It was 2018 when the Ministry of Defence returned to the issue, carrying out a "stocktake" of progress on the recommendations. The report was made public last month.

The report said: "NZDF recognises that its current system for capturing data about discrimination, harassment, and bullying is immature.

"It acknowledges that information is captured in different ways and places, and that some information is not captured reliably."

It said NZDF was planning on how to change its processes to a centralised system with the intent of creating a "no wrong door" outcome for those seeking help.

The "wrong door" issue emerged in the case of the recruits and the GP, with the Court of Inquiry report noting that the various parts of defence involved believed it to be somebody else's job.

The recommendation was one of the 13 identified as incomplete by the Ministry of Defence.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it had ongoing discussions with NZDF about "military women, Operation Respect and its progress in achieving culture change".

"Those discussions led to the current review being undertaken, with NZDF's full support, including the appointment of independent external reviewers."

The spokesman reiterated the importance of a centralised complaints system to "identify and target problem areas and assist leaders to make informed decisions and to target resources where they are most needed".