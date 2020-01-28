Our military was told to improve record-keeping around sexual complaints almost two years before it cited the poor state of its files as a reason for dropping a search to see how many recruits claimed to have been indecently assault by a GP working for the NZ Defence Force.

It means NZDF has no idea if any other women raised complaints of indecent assault by the GP, whose alleged offending has never been investigated.

The review of records was initially recommended after a Court of Inquiry investigation into allegations NZDF sent recruits to a contracted GP who had indecently assaulted them during a deeply personal hour-long medical examination.

The investigation was ordered after NZDF failed to act on complaints in 2012 and 2013. A third complaint in 2016 resulted in an investigation that was stopped and not formally referred to the NZ Medical Council.

It wasn't until then the GP was taken off the list of approved doctors.

READ MORE

• Exclusive: Three recruits let down by NZDF after speaking out over enlistment medical exams

• Big Read: The inside story of how our military failed three young women who spoke of suffering indecent contact during their recruit medical exams

• Rape complainant at military base told she broke rules

• Opinion: Oversight of our military needed

• Tragic death of air force officer kicked out of the military for being gay

The Herald has been told NZDF has reason to believe there was at least one other complaint, although it has not responded to questions over the issue.

The recommendation to improve record management was made as part of an investigation by Frances Joychild QC into NZDF's handling of historic sexual abuse complaints and its current systems for complaints.

Advertisement

Joychild's report - published in July 2017 - was aimed at improving the chances of detecting and stopping sexual predators such as former Royal NZ Air Force Sergeant Robert Roper.

Roper was sentenced in 2015 on 20 sex charges against five women between 1976 and 1988. Joychild's inquiry exposed failures by our military in handling complaints about Roper, including the destruction of complaint and investigation files.

Joychild's report stated: "A regular theme in the reviews of military organisations has been the inability to collect data about inappropriate sexual behaviour and track sexual misconduct through their organisations."

Joychild's report said that she interviewed people who told her that early detection could have stopped later abuses against others.

The Court of Inquiry into the mishandling of complaints about the GP initially included a recommendation that "an immediate review of all relevant records" be carried out "to provide an assurance that no other complaints regarding this particular Medical Practitioner exist".

The GP was contracted by NZDF to carry out medical examinations of potential recruits. Photo / File

The recommendation came from Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, the Vice Chief of Defence, who set up the inquiry.

Davies' review of the Court of Inquiry report said the recommendation had been dropped after he discussed it with the Director of Defence Health, Surgeon Brigadier Andrew Gray.

In March 2019, Davies wrote "it has become apparent that due to the system's design such a review would be entirely manual and would therefore absorb an unacceptably large volume of resource".

Advertisement

"In addition, the risk of human error during the review and possibility that any additional events weren't recorded at all mean that I would still not have absolute assurance that no other complaints exist."

In 2016, following Roper's sentencing, NZDF set up Operation Respect with the aim of improving its response to complaints of sexual abuse, assault and harassment. It has since spoken of training for personnel - from recruits through to leaders - to change its culture and promote safe ways of reporting adverse behaviour.

And yet NZDF's own engagement survey in 2018 found only 68 per cent of its 12,300 personnel - excluding reserves - believed a complaint of inappropriate behaviour would be handled appropriately. Of those surveyed, 11 per cent - about 1400 people - believed NZDF would not properly manage such complaints. The rest offered no view.

NZDF has not responded to questions from the Herald, choosing to place basic requests for simple information with its Ministerial Service team that handles Official Information Act requests.

It took the same approach last week when confronted with questions about the GP, saying it could not respond in time then issued a statement on Saturday confirming allegations against the GP.

The statement said it had apologised to the complainants last year and did so again. "The NZDF did not adequately deal with the complexity of addressing complaints involving civilians, not yet in NZDF service, and a private civilian medical practice contracted to the NZDF."

Last week, acting Defence Minister Winston Peters said NZDF had briefed him on progress over the nine remaining recommendations made in the Court of Inquiry report. He has still not responded as to whether he was told of the dropped recommendation.

The handling of the complaints was among reasons the former NZDF Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Nealis resigned in 2018. He told the Herald he believed NZDF had swept the issue "under the carpet".

National's defence spokesman Mark Mitchell said he was unaware of the investigation during his time as Defence Minister in 2017.

He said he believed NZDF had made "great strides" in changing its culture and urged it to be open and transparent about issues such as this - including answering questions from the Herald.