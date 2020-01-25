The New Zealand Defence Force says it did not adequately deal with complaints by women who accused a doctor of indecently assaulting them during medical checks ahead of enlistment.

A Weekend Herald investigation today revealed complaints were made by female recruits in 2012, 2013 and 2016, but young women continued to be sent to the general practitioner .

The details were revealed in a military inquiry document and following an interview with former NZDF chief medical officer, Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis.

READ MORE:

• Cover-up? NZDF recruits complain of indecent assault during medical

• How our military failed three women who spoke of suffering indecent assault

• Rape complainant at military base told she broke rules

The incident was one of the reasons Nealis resigned and he told the Weekend Herald he believed the NZDF had attempted to sweep allegations "under the carpet".

Following the story's publication, the NZDF said today: "The NZDF did not adequately deal with the complexity of addressing complaints involving civilians, not yet in NZDF service, and a private civilian medical practice contracted to the NZDF."

It revealed it had apologised to the victims.

"Last year the NZDF apologised to the complainants for the way in which their complaints were handled and we repeat that apology now," a spokesman said.

Advertisement

Former NZDF Chief Medical Officer, Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis. Photo / RNZ

The first complaint was made by a prospective Royal NZ Navy recruit in 2012, who complained of inappropriate behaviour by a GP.

In 2013, a complaint about the same GP was made by a NZ Army recruit. The military inquiry revealed the GP was briefly removed then returned to the list of approved doctors.

Then came a third complaint in 2016 - a former NZ Army member who required a medical check before re-enlisting.

The complaint went to Nealis before leading to the discovery of the earlier complaints, sparking an internal investigation into the allegations by the medical directorate.

Defence Force rules compelled the internal inquiry to stop when evidence was found that should be forwarded to other agencies - in this case, police or the NZ Medical Council.

But recommendations for the case to be forwarded to the Medical Council were ignored, Nealis said.

"By not removing (the GP) from the register of medical professionals and not referring to the Medical Council, it was made to go away," he said.

"I believe there was a concern around organisational reputation and the flak that would come with it."

Advertisement

The incidents resulted in calls for the NZDF to ensure Operation Respect - aimed at stamping out indecent and sexual assault and harassment in the military - was embedded across the organisation.

As part of their work on the programme, the NZDF spokesman said today it had "become extremely conscious of the care needed when supporting complainants, including the potential risks around re-traumatising victims of harmful sexual behaviour".

"Accordingly, NZDF will continue to take great care in the release of any such material to the media to ensure privacy is not breached, and victims are not re-traumatised. We make no apology for that."

In 2018, the NZDF initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate the way the complaints were handled.

The spokesman said it accepted a number of recommendations to improve the handling of such complaints.

"This included placing the complainants at the centre of the process, an approach consistent with Operation Respect, the NZDF's program to address harmful sexual behaviours that came into being around the time of the last complaint in 2016. "

Key findings of the Herald investigation:

• Complaints were made by female recruits in 2012, 2013 and 2016, but have still not been investigated by the NZ Medical Council;

• Complaints by all three women were mishandled, with the first complainant telling NZDF that if hers had been handled properly, there may not have been other victims;

• NZDF knew in 2013 there were two complaints about the same doctor. A staffer commenced and investigation and briefly removed him from the list of approved GPs, but was ordered to stop and reinstate the GP;

• An order to carry out an investigation after the second complaint in 2013 was not followed;

• A recommendation to review Defence Health records to find other complainants was dropped after being assessed as too difficult;

• The GP continues to hold a practising certificate and is legally able to see patients.