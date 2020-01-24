NZDF recruits complained of being indecently assaulted by a GP contracted to provide medical checks ahead of enlistment, yet our military took no action and continued to send vulnerable young women to the same doctor.

The Defence Force is now being accused of a cover-up and tried to gag the Herald from reporting on its formal inquiry into the scandal.

The details are revealed in a military inquiry document and through an interview with NZ Defence Force's former chief medical officer, Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis, who said handling of the incident was among the reasons he resigned.

Nealis told the Herald he believed NZDF had attempted to "sweep under the carpet" allegations one of its contracted GPs was a predator taking advantage of the invasive and highly personal medical checks recruits are required to go through.

It has brought calls for NZDF to ensure its Operation Respect programme - aimed at stamping out indecent and sexual assault and harassment in the military - be embedded across the organisation.

The Herald investigation has found:

• Complaints were made by female recruits in 2012, 2013 and 2016, but have still not been investigated by the NZ Medical Council;

• Complaints by all three women were mishandled, with the first complainant telling NZDF that if hers had been handled properly, there may not have been other victims;

• NZDF knew in 2013 there were two complaints about the same doctor. A staffer commenced and investigation and briefly removed him from the list of approved GPs, but was ordered to stop and reinstate the GP;

• An order to carry out an investigation after the second complaint in 2013 was not followed;

• A recommendation to review Defence Health records to find other complainants was dropped after being assessed as too difficult;

• The GP continues to hold a practising certificate and is legally able to see patients.

The first complaint was made by a prospective Royal NZ Navy recruit in 2012, who complained of inappropriate behaviour by a GP.

In 2013, a complaint about the same GP was made by a NZ Army recruit. The military inquiry revealed the GP was briefly removed then returned to the list of approved doctors.

Then came a third complaint in 2016 - a former NZ Army member who required a medical check before re-enlisting.

This complaint went to Nealis and led to the discovery of the earlier complaints, sparking an internal investigation into the allegations by the medical directorate.

Nealis said defence force rules compelled the internal inquiry to stop when evidence was found that should be forwarded to other agencies - in this case, police or the NZ Medical Council.

Former NZDF Chief Medical Officer, Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis, who said the handling of recruits' complaints over enlistment medical exams was among reasons he resigned. Photo / RNZ

But Nealis said recommendations for the case to be forwarded to the Medical Council were ignored.

"By not removing (the GP) from the register of medical professionals and not referring to the Medical Council, it was made to go away. I believe there was a concern around organisational reputation and the flak that would come with it."

The perceived lack of action by NZDF led to such frustration among staff in Defence Health that one subordinate - after meeting with Nealis and gaining his approval - went outside command lines to inform the Medical Council.

Even then, notification did not result in an investigation because the women who had complained to NZDF did not want to pursue it further.

Nealis: "By the time we had got to this stage, all three of the individuals had lost trust in (NZDF) and all three were reluctant to report."

The stalled internal report carried out by Defence Health led to its legal advisors recommending a Court of Inquiry be set up to investigate how the complaints were handled.

A military Court of Inquiry report - released through the Official Information Act - found NZDF failed all three women who complained.

The Court of Inquiry - from February to October 2018 - found "unconscious or deliberate bias in believing medical practitioners and not believing complainants needs to be addressed".

None of the women were told of the support available to them, or told of the complaints process that would have allowed knowledge of the incidents to move outside the military to the Health and Disability Commissioner or NZ Medical Council.

Senior staff in NZDF medical and recruiting were criticised for letting the women down, with the inquiry report saying they had failed to communicate with the complainants in "an effective or authentic manner".

The first recruit to have complained told the inquiry "they should have definitely followed up better than they did then it might … have stopped complaints happening".

It has taken months for the Herald to reveal the handling of the indecent assault complaints. NZDF took two months to release the report and, when it did so, told the Herald it was "not to be distributed without the permission of the NZ Defence Force".

The Herald sought NZDF's permission for two months, which has yet to be granted, before making the decision to publish today. NZDF has also not responded to questions raised by the Herald last week, instead providing a progress report on the nine recommendations made in the report.

Documents obtained by the Herald from NZDF show there were originally 10 recommendations, with one added by Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, the Vice Chief of the Defence Force.

Davies' response to the Court of Inquiry report - as the senior officer who ordered the inquiry - showed he wanted a review of Defence Health records to see if other complaints had been received about the doctor.

Documents show the recommendation was dropped after Defence Health told Davies it would require a manual search and the job would "absorb an unacceptably large volume of resource".

The Herald has contacted the GP, who did not want to comment.

NZ Medical Council chairman Dr Curtis Walker said a notification about the doctor was received in 2016.

It led to the Medical Council seeking more information from NZDF which "provided the Medical Council with some further details where they had consent to do so".

"The individuals who had notified the NZDF, for a number of reasons, did not wish to progress this notification and did not consent to their details or information being released to the doctor.

"Without that information the Medical Council did not have sufficient information to investigate the notification any further."

Walker said the Medical Council would reassess its position if further information was made available.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters - who is acting defence minister - said he had been briefed on the progress of recommendations to come out of the Court of Inquiry.

"The Court of Inquiry was clearly a robust process. Implementation of its recommendations should ensure the Defence Force meets the high standards required for dealing with such issues."

Peters did not respond to questions over whether he was told of the dropped recommendation that Defence Health records be reviewed to identify other potential complainants.

Barrister Frances Joychild QC, who wrote a report for NZDF into handling of historic sexual allegations, said the handling of the three complaints showed the importance of ensuring the military's Operation Respect programme was throughout its structure.

Operation Respect was sparked by a 2014 Ministry of Defence review of women in the defence force and aimed to provide a process for proper handling of complaints of indecent or sexual assault or harassment, including training for NZDF personnel. It launched in 2016 - the same year the third complaint was made.

Joychild said the handling of the three complaints by NZDF showed "it is extremely important Operation Respect infiltrates every area of the defence force".

"It should be of grave concern to them there were three complaints about indecent assault made by people who wanted to join. They are responsible - they told them to go to the doctor."

Joychild said NZDF should have taken the complaints to the Medical Council itself and asked it to investigate.