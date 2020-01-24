Military recruits complained of indecent assault by the GP they were sent to by NZDF. Our military failed to investigate - and kept sending vulnerable young people to the same doctor. As the internal NZDF report reveals failures, the military's former chief medical officer has spoken out over why the case pushed him to resign.

For those wanting to join our military, first comes an intrusive and highly personal medical examination.

It's unlike most examinations civilians will endure. It takes an hour and involves checks on genitals, breasts and the anus. Everything is checked - the NZ Defence Force needs to know its people are battle-ready.

In 2012, a young woman intent on enlisting with the Royal New Zealand Navy arrived at a medical centre for just such an examination.

What occurred within, by her account of events, was not a medical examination. It may have started that way, but by her account, it saw the GP take advantage of her vulnerability to carry out an indecent assault.

The doctor - who denies the claim - was subject to another complaint in 2013. On that occasion, another young woman seeking a future in the NZ Army arrived at the same medical centre for her medical examination.

READ MORE

• Exclusive: Three recruits let down by NZDF after speaking out over enlistment medical exams

• Rape complainant at military base told she broke rules

• Opinion: Oversight of our military needed

• Tragic death of air force officer kicked out of the military for being gay

• David Fisher: NZDF's extraordinary incompetence on display at raid inquiry

In both cases, complaints were made to our military. In both cases, nothing happened.

Advertisement

And so it was in 2016 that a third complaint was made. In this instance, the woman who presented herself at the medical centre knew what to expect. She had enlisted previously, and been subjected to the procedure.

To re-enlist, she needed to again undergo a medical examination. She later told defence force investigators that what took place behind the doctor's closed office door went beyond what was necessary, or proper.

Or, investigators considered, beyond what was legal.

On parade - two of the complainants were seeking to join the NZ Army. Photo / File

On this occasion, some inside NZDF did respond. Yet despite their efforts, the organisation failed.

It's own internal inquiry found "unconscious or deliberate bias in believing medical practitioners and not believing complainants needs to be addressed"

To this day, no formal complaint has been made about the doctor to an enforcement agency or regulatory body. No formal investigation into the allegations has taken place.

The GP has now been removed from the list of those who carry out medical checks for NZDF.

But, as recently as this month, he continued to see other patients and continues to hold a current practising certificate.

Advertisement

A doctor steps forward

For former Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis, NZDF's handling of the allegations was one of a number of issues that led to his resignation in 2018 as Chief Medical Officer for our military.

Nealis fielded the third complaint made. In essence, he says, it described an indecent assault.

"It was very low-level but was particularly concerning from my point of view because it shouldn't have been happening at all."

Early checks following the 2016 complaint revealed the GP had previously been subject to complaints of the same nature.

Each complaint was by a young woman. Each had wanted to join our military. Each were required to subject themselves to a highly personal medical examination before being accepted.

Former NZ Defence Force Chief Medical Office, Wing Commander Doctor Paul Nealis, who cited handling of the recruit complaints as among reasons he left our military. Photo / RNZ

The first had come from a potential Navy recruit in 2012. The second from a NZ Army recruit in 2013.

"That often happens in NZDF," says Nealis. "When you turn over a rock, all sorts of things crawl out.

"It didn't surprise me there were other issues. It did disappoint me other issues hadn't been acted on. It struck me as the lack of providing a safe environment for our troops."

For Nealis, there were particular triggers of concern.

Firstly, complaints about medical examinations were rare. To have three complainants naming the same GP was alarming.

Secondly, the third complaint - made in 2016 - was from a woman who had previously served. Nealis knew she would have been familiar with how a medical examination should be conducted because it would have been a requirement when she initially enlisted.

The system inside NZDF requires an internal investigation into such allegations. It was this inquiry Nealis was overseeing, with staff carrying out interviews with the complainants.

But the system also requires that internal investigations stop if evidence is discovered that breaches military or New Zealand law. "There was a belief this met the threshold for referral to NZ Police and it triggered the end of the investigation."

As Nealis explains, that allows referral to the relevant authorities to engage powers of enforcement and regulation.

"The Medical Council does have the power to compel in these situations where you could argue that the safety of the public is at risk."

Te Kaha entering the Waitemata Harbour in Auckland. Photo / File

And so, in accordance with the rules, Nealis stopped the investigation and wrote a report to his boss, the Director of Defence Health, Surgeon Brigadier Andrew Gray, who was appointed to the role in September 2013 - after the first two complaints were made.

A dentist, Gray has served with NZDF since 2000 and has previously held roles outside NZDF on the executive of the NZ Dental Association. Gray currently serves as deputy chair to the Dental Council New Zealand.

Nealis said he recommended the complaints be referred to the Medical Council. "That was declined," he says.

And that's where it stopped. Over the next six months, Nealis said he sent four memos to Gray on the issue, receiving no reply.

"In my opinion, there was a clear decision to not act on (the complaints). My reading of it," says Nealis, "there was a concern around reputational impact (on NZDF) and it was made to go away.

"We were then at a loggerhead situation where there were a number of us wanting to report it to the Medical Council and command that didn't want to."

The frustration felt by Nealis and others in his team led to briefings to the Medical Council. Nealis said he gave the "go ahead" for one of his team to brief the regulatory body, having already forewarned the Medical Council himself that the issue was coming.

As he understands it, the Medical Council approached NZDF for the name of the GP and was refused. The Medical Council has confirmed to the Herald it received a name but did not disclose who provided it.

Former All Black Buck Shelford speaks to Navy recruits. Photo / File

By then, the issue had reached a point where the Medical Council's hands were tied. The three recruits - some now years into service - did not want to make a formal complaint.

Nealis: "By the time we had got to this stage, all three of the individuals had lost trust in (NZDF) and all three were reluctant to report."

The official inquiry

While NZDF's handling of the issue failed to shine a light on the GP, it did turn the spotlight on its own handling of events.

The report Nealis oversaw did result in NZDF seeking legal advice, which recommended a Court of Inquiry be established.

The inquiry convened in February 2018 to investigate how the complaints were handled. Courts of Inquiry are not blame-seeking exercises. Instead, they study adverse events for systemic issues with the "lessons learned" intent of stopping a recurrence.

The Herald sought the report through the Official Information Act, receiving it - after delays - with an order from the Defence Force to not distribute it further. After two months of seeking a waiver to that order, the Herald has decided to go ahead and publish.

The content is excoriating, even though Nealis considers the inquiry process rorted by conflicts of interest. "What's in that report is a lot of half-truths and missing information," he says.

And yet, there is little flattering in the Court of Inquiry report.

‌

The Court found the first two women who complained were not told of the support that was available, or told of the complaints process, or offered any support to make a complaint to the Health and Disability Commission.

The report stated the women were not even given a formal acknowledgement of their complaints.

"The Court found the complainants were not managed effectively," it states. "They were not communicated with in an effective or authentic manner by senior personnel in Defence Health or Defence Recruiting, and no follow up action was taken."

For the 2012 and 2013 complaints, the report describes bungling and ignorance over responsibilities and roles. Efforts to understand what had happened were "largely ineffectual and based on incorrect assumptions as to roles and responsibilities, including NZDF's responsibilities".

The first recruit to have complained was quoted as saying "they should have definitely followed up better than they did then it might … have stopped complaints happening".

In the 2012 and 2013 cases, both recruits complained to a staff sergeant in Defence Recruiting. From there, at least with the second complainant, the report details how the complaint ascended the command chain to captain, then to the major leading Defence Recruiting before being referred to an unnamed individual whose details have been excised from the Inquiry report.

In the 2012 case, the inquiry found culpability as the complaint ascended military ranks. A senior staff member decided not to conduct an investigation based on incorrect advice that NZDF had no right to "as the GP (name redacted) was not an NZDF employee".

The senior staff member assured others she would "write a nice letter" - a phrasing that "undermined the seriousness of the situation and indicated a potential bias".

In the 2013 case, the Director of Operations at Defence Recruiting - a major - was told of the alleged impropriety and sent emails showing an awareness of a similar complaint involving the same GP.

After contact with Defence Health and Defence Legal, the major issued orders that an investigation be carried out. "The Court found no evidence an investigation took place," the report stated. It also found the officer ordered to carry out the investigation was never provided with the name and contact details of the recruit.

In any case, the inquiry found, it wasn't the role of Defence Recruiting to investigate but NZDF's health directorate.

There, the complaint had prompted the person responsible for maintaining the list of approved GPs to carry out a preliminary inquiry. The Inquiry found she was told to stop and did so, reluctantly, "believing it was a potentially serious matter and that it could put other patients at risk". Having removed the GP's name from the list of providers, she was told to put it back on the register.

The 2016 complaint was handled better but - said the report - "the complainant was not communicated with and an attempt to investigate by the … Medical Council of NZ was ultimately unsuccessful".

In that case, the complainant approached a senior non-commissioned officer she knew as a "trusted colleague". The NZ Army second-class warrant officer took the complaint to a lieutenant colonel with Defence Health. It went from there to Nealis, who passed it to the Health Quality Manager to investigate.

In this case, the report stated the complaint was quickly linked to those made in 2012 and 2013. The subsequent investigation resulted in a report in October 2016, and updated in June 2017 and September 2017. The GP's name was also removed from the register.

The inquiry report found the 2012 and 2013 approaches "did not adhere to policy" in place at the time and were further muddled by a lack of knowledge or understanding of whose job it was to handle the complaints.

"The Court's view is that there was a conscious or unconscious bias that the complaints were either isolated or too trivial to investigate."

There was also an assumption it was somebody else's job - that "someone else was responsible, or someone else would act".

There was also an incorrect assumption that, as the complainants were prospective recruits rather than sworn NZDF employees, that it was between the women and the GP and that NZDF had no role to play. This, said the inquiry, was wrong.

"It was not appropriate for complaints to be left to approach the HDC on their own, without assistance from the NZDF." It was "inexcusable" the complainants were not communicated with, or that help was not offered.

NZ Army soldiers training at Waiouru, where recruits are posted after enlistment. Photo / File

"The Court found unconscious or deliberate bias in believing medical practitioners and not believing complainants needs to be addressed."

In keeping with its "lessons learned" philosophy, the Court of Inquiry resulted in 10 recommendations for change, including telling recruits they could have a chaperone during medical examinations, and seeking feedback after.

There were also meetings held with the three complainants to offer apologies and to explain what had happened. This recommendation took until February 2019 to be completed - almost seven years after the first complaint.

One other recommendation was added by Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, the Vice Chief of the Defence Force, who set up the Court of Inquiry. It ordered "an immediate review of all relevant records to provide assurance no other complaints regarding this particular medical practitioner exist".

‌

The order was rescinded after Davies was told "due to the system's design such a review would be entirely manual and would therefore absorb an unacceptably large volume of resource".

The possibility of human error, too, meant Davies would have no "absolute assurance" there were no other complaints.

And so, NZDF has no idea whether the GP alleged to have indecently assaulted three women was accused of preying on others.

The risk of speaking out

For Nealis, speaking out is characteristic of the courage required of those who put on a uniform to serve our country.

And it comes with risk. Nealis resigned from the military in 2018 yet continues to work as a consultant to Veterans' Affairs, which comes under NZDF's sway. He believes it is important this story gets out yet has concerns it may impact on his work for veterans.

It's an area that sorely needs its champions with two decades of operational service by our military personnel resulting in an estimated 20,000-30,000 new veterans. It's a sign, perhaps, of the inattention paid those veterans that NZDF doesn't actually have an exact record of who served abroad.

But Nealis wants accountability and transparency. The complaints, he says, should have gone directly to the NZ Medical Council.

"I'd always planned to be a career medical officer and retire out of defence. But I'd reached a point where I literally couldn't look at myself in the mirror when I got out of bed in the morning."

Nealis attended an exit interview where he wasn't asked why he was leaving. He told the interviewer NZDF was "morally bankrupt".

He says he was told he was "too honest".

"If I ever had any doubts about why I was leaving, they disappeared when I heard that."