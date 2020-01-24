Regional flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been delayed this afternoon after it had to temporarily close its runway.

The airport said six incoming turboprop aircraft had been diverted to other airports while maintenance was done on the runway. The work has now been completed.

Four regional flights which were due to leave the airport were also delayed. Jet services have not been affected.

The incoming flights were being diverted to Tauranga, Rotorua or Hamilton, where they will refuel and continue on to Auckland.