Five glass houses filled with more than 4000 cannabis plants have been seized in a major operation in Northland targeting the cultivation and sale of drugs.

In what is one of the largest operations found in the region in recent years more than 20 staff, including staff from the Northland District and the Financial Crime Group executed a search warrant at a property on Oturei Settlement Rd, near Aratapu, Dargaville, last Thursday.

One of the glass houses was more than 60 metres wide.

Four men aged between 20 and 45 were found at the rural property and have been charged with cultivating cannabis and are next due to appear in the Whangarei District Court next week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said the cannabis cultivation operation was sophisticated and well established and the plants themselves ranged in size from seedlings through to mature plants approximately 2.5 metres high.

"This is one of the most significant cannabis seizures Police have made in the Northland District for a number of years. There can be little doubt the cannabis being cultivated was destined for supply throughout New Zealand," he said.

"This is a great result for our communities who in the end suffer from the effects of drugs and organised crime."

As the matter is before the Court and enquiries are ongoing, Police are not in a position to comment further.