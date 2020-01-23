A former methamphetamine addict has been jailed for six years and eight months for kidnapping and violently attacking three women.

Transgender woman Blaine Maney, formerly known as Wayne, committed the offences, which were carried out separately, between February and June 2018.

Maney, 47, had Hepatitis C when she stabbed one of the victims with used needles, but the victim did not contract the virus.

In the Rotorua District Court this afternoon, Blaine Maney was sentenced to six years and eight months' prison time, after earlier pleading guilty.

Judge Tony Snell said using a hypodermic needle as a weapon was "particularly sinister".

All three victims were detained for about two hours, feared for their lives, and feared there would be further repercussions from the Mongrel Mob if they lived.

The first victim allowed Maney to move into her spare room in February 2018.

Maney accused her of stealing her belongings, smashed her phone against a brick wall, confronted her friends and threw a pedestal fan at one and threatened another with a butcher's knife.

She told the victim she was "white skanky trash" and "mutton dressed as lamb" and she "really wanted" to hurt her.

Maney broke a crystal bowl, threw a coffee mug at the woman and showed her a hypodermic needle stating "this is HIV".

She pulled her hair and held the needle to her head.

Maney refused to let the woman leave telling her "I'm going to cut your head off".

She stomped on her foot, which later became infected and scarred and took two months to heal.

The second victim met with Maney in May 2018.

Maney accused her of taking things and punched, kicked and threw her on the ground when she denied it.

Maney then stabbed her with used hypodermic needles, verbally abused her and hit her every time she made a noise.

"The complainant lost consciousness on several occasions and the defendant splashed water on her to wake her up," the summary said.

Maney also locked the door and banged the woman's head against a door when she tried to leave.

Maney made the woman clean up the broken glass and her blood before driving the victim's car to two places, breaching bail conditions.

At the second stop near Pohutukawa Drive, Maney said a gang member would kill the victim, but she fled.

She ran through private properties and sought refuge at a daycare.

Maney accused the third victim of stealing meth after making up several small bags of the drug and hiding them in a Kinder Surprise egg.

She said "you won't be leaving this house alive" if it wasn't given back.

The victim denied taking the drug so Maney backhanded her, pushed her into a chair and began verbally abusing her.

She poked the victim in the back with a 30cm knife when she tried to leave, kicked her in the legs and body, stabbed her with a knife in the head above her left ear and arm, stabbed her in the arm using scissors, grabbed her hair and shook her head and hit her in the head with a broom.

Maney told her to wipe up her own blood using her hoodie.

"I'm going to make sure that if I go to jail I'm going to make it worth it," Maney said, before later finding the meth in her own underwear.

Before letting the woman go Maney burned her jacket, hoodie, skivvy, passport, phone and phone case and $170.

Maney gave the woman a shirt and told her if she sought medical attention or spoke with police she would send the Mongrel Mob for her and her family.

Maney was also founding in possession of cannabis for supply in June.

Judge Snell said the first victim felt "betrayed and unsafe" and had nightmares for months afterwards.

She was $700 out of pocket when her phone was smashed and the smashed crystal bowl had been one of the few things she had to remember her nan.

The second victim had "significant emotional harm" and lost her $2500 uninsured car.

The third victim was "grateful she was alive" despite some of her hair not growing back.

One of the victims moved out of the district afterwards fearing for her safety and her family's.

The sentence

Judge Snell said Maney's previous convictions, nearly 200 in total, included 138 for dishonesty.

He accepted she had "a very very difficult life" being born into a family "entrenched in the world of the Mongrel Mob" and had limited qualifications.

He said her family was "well known" to the court.

Judge Snell also said Maney was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of offending, was at high risk of reoffending, and that methamphetamine-related offending was prevalent in the community.

She had been willing to take part in restorative justice, and pleaded guilty, so was given sentencing reductions for both factors.

Defence counsel Jonathan Temm QC argued Maney had very little support outside of the gang, was raised witnessing violence, and had been previously involved with drugs and prostitution.

Rotorua lawyer Jonathan Temm QC. Photo / File

Judge Snell sentenced Maney to 14.4 months in prison for the first offending, 32.4 months for the offending towards each of the two other victims, as well one month for the cannabis possessions, making a rounded cumulative sentence of 80 months or six years and eight months in prison.

He acknowledged she had not offended for six years, from 2012 until the kidnappings, and that was a "very significant gap".

Maney was supported by two members of the Ministry of Justice's cultural support services.

She had been in custody for nearly 19 months, leading up to today's sentencing.