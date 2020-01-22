A fire has damaged a building at a car yard in Auckland early this morning.

Firefighters were called out to a dealership on Great South Rd, in Epsom, after an alarm went off shortly after 1am.

Northern fire communications said the external cladding of a three-level building was on fire and was going up the side of the building, when firefighters arrived.

Shift manager Dallas Ramsey said a fire investigator was due at the site this morning to determine the cause.

The last fire truck left the scene just after 3am and a scene guard remains there early today.

Meanwhile, firefighters have spent the night monitoring a scrub fire at Cape Reinga near the lighthouse at the top of the country.

The blaze has burned through close to 2ha of bush near the top carpark.

State Highway 1 is closed from Tapotupotu Rd to the top of the cape as a result.

Ngāti Kuri ambassadors discovered the fire about 3pm yesterday. It took until about 6pm for firefighters to contain the blaze.

One crew has been checking on hot spots overnight.

Department of Conservation staff and about 18 forestry contractors are due at the scene early this morning.

A helicopter is also due to head back to the area.