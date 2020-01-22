Auckland's iconic food court Food Alley is set to serve its last meals with the popular lane set to close for good.

Food Alley confirmed the news on their social media pages, saying they are being forced to close due to a new building being built in its place.

The Albert St institution says it is the end of an era and the closure will leave them with a heavy heart.

"The end of an era - Last Orders 1st May 2020," they wrote.

"With heavy hearts, the time has come for us to announce ... after serving you with pride for 28 years ... Food Alley will be taking last orders and saying our final goodbye on Friday 1st May 2020.

"We would love for you all to gather up your friends, families and lunch buddies to give this old girl, and the amazing people who work here, a great send-off.

"Change cannot be changed ... the site where we are located will be making room for a new building to take its turn on Albert St.

"So over the next three months let's celebrate what has been an extraordinary run for a place ... back in 1992 ... was the new kid on the block, with a crazy idea of dedicating itself to introducing Auckland to ... 'Real Asia Flavour'.

"Food Alley is as much yours as she is ours ... so if you would like to immortalise yourselves having meals with mates in our last days ... Please feel free to message us with your pictures and memories. We will share on the Food Alley page ... 'Positive Vibes Only' zone."

Food Alley will be closing its doors on May 1. Photo / Google

Food Alley opened in 1992 and was Auckland's first dedicated Asian food hall.

Food Alley says they won't be relocating, instead their individual kitchen owners will be opening their own standalone places around Auckland.

Heartbroken regulars took to Facebook to express their love for Food Alley.

"You are such a big part of Auckland's food history, and you will be missed! Nothing else in town will be able to replace the Food Alley experience," one wrote.

