A University of Auckland student who was kicked out after she attempted suicide following an alleged rape has failed in her appeal to be re-enrolled.

The student, who cannot be named, received a message from the deputy vice-chancellor saying the decision to terminate her enrolment will not be reversed.

"We can confirm that the University, after serious consideration, cancelled your student agreement under the rights outlined in clause 10 of the Student Agreement," the message said.

Under the agreement, the student was to inform the university about any change to her mental health - which she did not prior to her suicide attempt.

The student, who was in her fourth year pursuing a double degree in health science and science, contacted NZQA to challenge the university's decision.

However, she was told by the authority it did not have the power over the university's decision.

In a note to the student, NZQA said it was continuing with its interactions with the university to find out if its decision was compliant with its code of practice.

"But we need to clarify that we don't have the legal power to require the University to re-enrol you, even if we find that they have not acted in keeping with the code," it said.

The student said this morning she's at a loss at what to do next.

"We are unable to afford a lawyer and there is no one willing to do pro bono," she said.

"We have asked a lot, but most of them have acted for the University of Auckland before and so there was a conflict of interest."

She said her family had already spent more than $12,000 on legal fees.

"I think for me as an individual to try to find justice from an institution is extremely difficult," she added.

The student said the whole situation has made her life miserable, but she does not know what to do next.

The University of Auckland has been approached for comment.